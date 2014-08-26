Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs second leg matches on Tuesday
Celtic 0
Maribor 1 Marcos Tavares 75
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 55,415
- - -
APOEL Nicosia 4 Vinicius 28, Tomas De Vincenti 43, Efstathios Aloneftis 64, Cillian Sheridan 75
AaB Aalborg 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 18,746
- - -
BATE Borisov 3 Mikhail Gordeychuk 41, Sergei Kryvets 84, Vitali Rodionov 85
Slovan Bratislava 0
Red Card: Seydouba Soumah 79
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,970
- - -
Porto 2 Yacine Brahimi 48, Jackson Martinez 69
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,208
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 3 Salomon Rondon 30, Hulk 54pen,58
Red Card: Viktor Fayzulin 44
Standard Liege 0
Red Card: Ricardo Faty 89
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,017
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 27
Arsenal (England) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1845)
Athletic Club (Spain) v Napoli (Italy) (1845)
Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v FC Copenhagen (Denmark) (1845)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Steaua Bucharest (Romania) (1845)
Malmo (Sweden) v Salzburg (Austria) (1845)