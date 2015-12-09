Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 9
AS Roma 0
BATE Borisov 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Bayer Leverkusen 1 Javier Hernandez 23
Barcelona 1 Lionel Messi 20
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,412
- - -
Olympiakos Piraeus 0
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 29,49,67pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,000
- - -
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Bayern Munich 2 Robert Lewandowski 61,64
Missed penalty: Thomas Mueller 88
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,681
- - -
Chelsea 2 Ivan Marcano 12og, Willian 52
Porto 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Dynamo Kiev 1 Denys Garmash 16
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 0
- - -
Ghent 2 Laurent Depoitre 18, Danijel Milicevic 78
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Artem Dzyuba 65
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,500
- - -
Valencia 0
Olympique Lyon 2 Maxwell Cornet 37, Alexandre Lacazette 76
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,000
- - -
Tuesday, December 8
Real Madrid 8 Karim Benzema 12,24,74, Cristiano Ronaldo 39,47,50,59, Mateo Kovacic 70
Malmo 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 60,663
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Lucas Moura 57, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 86
Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,408
- - -
PSV Eindhoven 2 Luuk de Jong 78, Davy Proepper 85
CSKA Moscow 1 Sergei Ignashevich 76pen
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,000
- - -
VfL Wolfsburg 3 Naldo 13,84, Vieirinha 29
Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 10, Josuha Guilavogui 82og
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 26,400
- - -
Benfica 1 Kostantinos Mitroglou 75
Atletico Madrid 2 Saul Niguez 33, Luciano Vietto 55
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 47,630
- - -
Galatasaray 1 Selcuk Inan 64
Astana 1 Patrick Twumasi 62
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,464
- - -
Sevilla 1 Fernando Llorente 65
Juventus 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,583
- - -
Manchester City 4 David Silva 16, Raheem Sterling 80,81, Wilfried Bony 85
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Julian Korb 19, Raffael 42
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 41,829
- - -