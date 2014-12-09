Soccer-Leicester are underdogs against Atletico, says Fuchs
April 18 Leicester City are underdogs in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, defender Christian Fuchs has said ahead of Tuesday's game.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, December 9 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 David Fuster 22, Alejandro Dominguez 63, Kostantinos Mitroglou 87, Ibrahim Afellay 90 Malmo 2 Simon Kroon 59, Markus Rosenberg 81 Red Card: Enoch Kofi Adu 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,562 - - - Juventus 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,219 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 81 Red Card: Lazar Markovic 60 Basel 1 Fabian Frei 25 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,290 - - - Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 20pen, Gareth Bale 38, Alvaro Arbeloa 80, Alvaro Medran 88 Ludogorets 0 Red Card: Marcelinho 19 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 58,393 - - - Monaco 2 Aymen Abdennour 63, Fabinho 89 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,319 - - - Benfica 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Red Card: OEmer Toprak 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,564 - - - Galatasaray 1 Wesley Sneijder 88 Arsenal 4 Lukas Podolski 3,90+2, Aaron Ramsey 11,29 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 20,590 - - - Borussia Dortmund 1 Ciro Immobile 58 Anderlecht 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 65,851 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 10 AS Roma (Italy) v Manchester City (England) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v CSKA Moscow (Russia) (1945) Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) v APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v Paris St Germain (France) (1945) Chelsea (England) v Sporting (Portugal) (1945) Maribor (Slovenia) v Schalke 04 (Germany) (1945) Athletic Club (Spain) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1945) Porto (Portugal) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1945)
April 18 Chelsea have enough experience to keep their composure in the title race after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United cut their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with six games left, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has said.