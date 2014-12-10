Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Dec 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 10 AS Roma 0 Manchester City 2 Samir Nasri 60, Pablo Zabaleta 86 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 54,119 - - - Bayern Munich 3 Thomas Mueller 18pen, Sebastian Rode 83, Mario Goetze 90 CSKA Moscow 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 68,000 - - - Barcelona 3 Lionel Messi 19, Neymar 41, Luis Suarez 77 Paris St Germain 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 82,570 - - - Ajax Amsterdam 4 Lasse Schoene 45pen,50, Davy Klaassen 53, Arkadiusz Milik 74 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,769 - - - Chelsea 3 Cesc Fabregas 8pen, Andre Schuerrle 16, John Obi Mikel 56 Sporting 1 Jonathan Silva 50 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,089 - - - Maribor 0 Schalke 04 1 Max Meyer 62 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,516 - - - Porto 1 Vincent Aboubakar 87 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Taras Stepanenko 50 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,010 - - - Athletic Club 2 Mikel San Jose 47, Markel Susaeta 88 BATE Borisov 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,852 - - - Tuesday, December 9 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 David Fuster 22, Alejandro Dominguez 63, Kostantinos Mitroglou 87, Ibrahim Afellay 90 Malmo 2 Simon Kroon 59, Markus Rosenberg 81 Red Card: Enoch Kofi Adu 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,562 - - - Juventus 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,219 - - - Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 81 Red Card: Lazar Markovic 60 Basel 1 Fabian Frei 25 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,290 - - - Real Madrid 4 Cristiano Ronaldo 20pen, Gareth Bale 38, Alvaro Arbeloa 80, Alvaro Medran 88 Ludogorets 0 Red Card: Marcelinho 19 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 58,393 - - - Monaco 2 Aymen Abdennour 63, Fabinho 89 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,319 - - - Benfica 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Red Card: OEmer Toprak 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,564 - - - Galatasaray 1 Wesley Sneijder 88 Arsenal 4 Lukas Podolski 3,90+2, Aaron Ramsey 11,29 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 20,590 - - - Borussia Dortmund 1 Ciro Immobile 58 Anderlecht 1 Aleksandar Mitrovic 84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 65,851 - - -
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.