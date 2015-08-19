UPDATE 1-Soccer-Magical Can goal boosts Liverpool's top-four push
* Can scored one of Liverpool's great goals just before halftime
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 19 Skenderbeu 1 Bledi Shkembi 37 Dinamo Zagreb 2 El Arabi Soudani 66, Josip Pivaric 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,163 - - - Celtic 3 Leigh Griffiths 3,61, Nir Biton 10 Malmo 2 Jo Inge Berget 52,90+5 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 52,412 - - - FC Basel 2 Matias Delgado 39pen, Breel Embolo 88 Maccabi Tel Aviv 2 Eran Zahavi 31,90+6 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,620 - - - Rapid Vienna 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Marlos 44 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,400 - - - Valencia 3 Rodrigo 4, Daniel Parejo 59, Sofiane Feghouli 86 Monaco 1 Mario Pasalic 49 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,633 - - - Tuesday, August 18 BATE Borisov 1 Mikhail Gordeychuk 75 Partizan Belgrade 0 Red Card: Marko Jevtovic 45+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,628 - - - Lazio 1 Balde Diao Keita 77 Bayer Leverkusen 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,917 - - - Manchester United 3 Memphis Depay 13,43, Marouane Fellaini 90+4 Club Bruges 1 Michael Carrick 8og Red Card: Brandon Mechele 80 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,312 - - - Sporting 2 Teofilo Gutierrez 12, Islam Slimani 82 CSKA Moscow 1 Seydou Doumbia 40 Missed penalty: Seydou Doumbia 27 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,826 - - - Astana 1 Baurzhan Dzholchiev 14 APOEL Nicosia 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,000 - - -
May 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 1 Watford 0 Liverpool 1 Emre Can 45+2 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,959 - - - Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 7