March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 9
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 27
Paris St Germain 2 Adrien Rabiot 16, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 67
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Zenit St Petersburg 1 Hulk 69
Benfica 2 Nicolas Gaitan 85, Anderson Talisca 90+6
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,688
- - -
Tuesday, March 8
VfL Wolfsburg 1 Andre Schuerrle 74
Gent 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,457
- - -
Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 64, James Rodriguez 68
AS Roma 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 76,654
- - -