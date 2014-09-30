Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 30 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 4pen AS Roma 1 Francesco Totti 23 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 37,509 - - - Paris St Germain 3 David Luiz 10, Marco Verratti 26, Blaise Matuidi 54 Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 11, Neymar 56 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 46,400 - - - APOEL Nicosia 1 Gustavo Manduca 32pen Ajax Amsterdam 1 Lucas Andersen 28 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 17,190 - - - Sporting 0 Chelsea 1 Nemanja Matic 34 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 40,734 - - - Schalke 04 1 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 56 Maribor 1 Damjan Bohar 37 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,997 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Alex Teixeira 52, Luiz Adriano 85 Porto 2 Jackson Martinez 89pen,90+3 Missed penalty: Yacine Brahimi 35 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,217 - - - BATE Borisov 2 Denis Polyakov 19, Aleksandr Karnitskiy 41 Athletic Club 1 Aduriz 45 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 11,886 - - - CSKA Moscow 0 Bayern Munich 1 Thomas Mueller 22pen Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 0 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, October 1 Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Juventus (Italy) (1845) Malmo (Sweden) v Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) (1845) Basel (Switzerland) v Liverpool (England) (1845) Ludogorets (Bulgaria) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845) Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) v Monaco (France) (1600) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Benfica (Portugal) (1845) Anderlecht (Belgium) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) (1845) Arsenal (England) v Galatasaray (Turkey) (1845)
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)