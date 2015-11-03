Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday Tuesday, November 3 Real Madrid 1 Nacho 35 Paris St Germain 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 78,300 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Oleksandr Gladkyy 29, Darijo Srna 48pen, Eduardo 55, Alex Teixeira 73 Malmo 0 Red Card: Kari Arnason 89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,712 - - - PSV Eindhoven 2 Juergen Locadia 55, Luuk de Jong 86 VfL Wolfsburg 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,000 - - - Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 79 CSKA Moscow 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,165 - - - Benfica 2 Jonas 52, Luisao 67 Red Card: Nicolas Gaitan 85 Galatasaray 1 Lukas Podolski 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,726 - - - Sevilla 1 Benoit Tremoulinas 25 Manchester City 3 Raheem Sterling 8, Fernandinho 11, Wilfried Bony 36 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 39,261 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Fabian Johnson 18 Juventus 1 Stephan Lichtsteiner 44 Red Card: Hernanes 53 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,217 - - - Astana 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,231 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 4 AS Roma (Italy) v Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) (1945) Barcelona (Spain) v BATE Borisov (Belarus) (1945) Bayern Munich (Germany) v Arsenal (England) (1945) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) (1945) Chelsea (England) v Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) (1945) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) v Porto (Portugal) (1945) Ghent (Belgium) v Valencia (Spain) (1945) Olympique Lyon (France) v Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) (1945)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half