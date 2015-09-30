UPDATE 2-Soccer-United cling on against Celta to reach Europe League final
* United's Bailly and Roncaglia sent off after melee (Adds quotes)
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 30 Malmo 0 Red Card: Yoshimar Yotun 78 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 29,90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,500 - - - Shakhtar Donetsk 0 Paris St Germain 3 Serge Aurier 7, David Luiz 23, Darijo Srna 90og Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 32,730 - - - CSKA Moscow 3 Ahmed Musa 7, Seydou Doumbia 21,36pen Missed penalty: Seydou Doumbia 44 PSV Eindhoven 2 Maxime Lestienne 60,68 Red Card: Santiago Arias 81 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 16,152 - - - Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 34pen, Chris Smalling 53 VfL Wolfsburg 1 Daniel Caligiuri 4 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 74,811 - - - Atletico Madrid 1 Angel Correa 23 Benfica 2 Nicolas Gaitan 36, Goncalo Guedes 51 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,938 - - - Juventus 2 Alvaro Morata 41, Simone Zaza 87 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 36,499 - - - Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Lars Stindl 54 Missed penalty: Raffael 20 Manchester City 2 Andreas Bodtker Christensen 65og, Sergio Aguero 90pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,217 - - - Astana 2 Hakan Balta 77og, Lionel Carole 89og Galatasaray 2 Bilal Kisa 31, Nenad Eric 86og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,264 - - - Tuesday, September 29 BATE Borisov 3 Igor Stasevich 8, Filip Mladenovic 12,30 AS Roma 2 Gervinho 66, Vassilis Torosidis 82 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 12,767 - - - Barcelona 2 Sergi Roberto 80, Luis Suarez 82 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Kyriakos Papadopoulos 22 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 68,694 - - - Arsenal 2 Theo Walcott 35, Alexis Sanchez 65 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 Felipe Pardo 32, David Ospina 40og, Alfred Finnbogason 66 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 59,428 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Douglas Costa 13, Robert Lewandowski 21,28,55, Mario Goetze 25 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Porto 2 Andre Andre 39, Maicon 52 Chelsea 1 Willian 45+2 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,120 - - - Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 Dynamo Kiev 2 Andriy Yarmolenko 4, Moraes 50 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 27,100 - - - Zenit St Petersburg 2 Artem Dzyuba 35, Oleg Shatov 67 Ghent 1 Thomas Matton 56 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 18,095 - - - Olympique Lyon 0 Valencia 1 Sofiane Feghouli 42 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 33,534 - - -
* Dutch side through despite losing 3-1 at Lyon in second leg