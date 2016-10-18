Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, October 18
Bayer Leverkusen 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,887
- - -
CSKA Moscow 1 Lacina Traore 34
Monaco 1 Bernardo Silva 87
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,125
- - -
Real Madrid 5 Gareth Bale 16, Tomasz Jodlowiec 19og, Marco Asensio 37, Lucas Vazquez 68, Alvaro Morata 84
Legia Warsaw 1 Miroslav Radovic 22pen
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 70,251
- - -
Sporting 1 Bruno Cesar 67
Borussia Dortmund 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 9, Julian Weigl 43
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 46,609
- - -
Club Bruges 1 Jelle Vossen 12
Porto 2 Miguel Layun 68, Andre Silva 90+2pen
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,372
- - -
Leicester City 1 Riyad Mahrez 40
FC Copenhagen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,037
- - -
Olympique Lyon 0
Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 35
Juventus 1 Juan Cuadrado 76
Red Card: Mario Lemina 54
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,907
- - -
Dinamo Zagreb 0
Sevilla 1 Samir Nasri 37
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 6,021
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, October 19
Arsenal (England) v Ludogorets (Bulgaria) (1845)
Paris St Germain (France) v FC Basel (Switzerland) (1845)
Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) v Benfica (Portugal) (1845)
Napoli (Italy) v Besiktas (Turkey) (1845)
Celtic (Scotland) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) (1845)
Barcelona (Spain) v Manchester City (England) (1845)
Bayern Munich (Germany) v PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) (1845)
Rostov (Russia) v Atletico Madrid (Spain) (1845)