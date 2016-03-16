March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 16
Barcelona 3 Neymar 18, Luis Suarez 65, Lionel Messi 88
Arsenal 1 Mohamed Elneny 51
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 76,092
- - -
Bayern Munich 4 Robert Lewandowski 73, Thomas Mueller 90+1, Thiago 108, Kingsley Coman 110
Juventus 2 Paul Pogba 5, Juan Cuadrado 28
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 70,000
- - -
Tuesday, March 15
Atletico Madrid 0
PSV Eindhoven 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 50,135
Penalty Shootout: 8-7
- - -
Manchester City 0
Dynamo Kiev 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,630
- - -