Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League play-offs first leg matches on Tuesday
Basel 1 Marco Streller 44
CFR Cluj 2 Modou Sougou 66,71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,651
- - -
Helsingborg 0
Celtic 2 Kris Commons 2, Georgios Samaras 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,200
- - -
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 Alexander Ring 13
Dynamo Kiev 3 Taras Mykhalik 28, Andriy Yarmolenko 36, Luuk de Jong 81og
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 45,075
- - -
FC Copenhagen 1 Cesar Santin 38
Lille 0
Missed penalty: Dimitri Payet 15
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,654
- - -
Spartak Moscow 2 Emmanuel Emenike 59, Dmitry Kombarov 69
Fenerbahce 1 Dirk Kuyt 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,600
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, August 22
AEL Limassol (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium) (1845)
BATE Borisov (Belarus) v Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona (Israel) (1845)
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) v Maribor (Slovenia) (1845)
Malaga (Spain) v Panathinaikos (Greece) (1845)
Braga (Portugal) v Udinese (Italy) (1845)