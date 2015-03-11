Soccer-Rashford rocket gives United 1-0 away win in Europa semi
May 4 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
May 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 4, first leg Celta Vigo (Spain) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 3, first leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Olympique Lyon (France) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)