Soccer-UEFA Europa League semifinal results

May 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Semifinal first leg matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, May 4, first leg Celta Vigo (Spain) - Manchester United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, May 3, first leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Olympique Lyon (France) 4-1 (halftime: 2-0)