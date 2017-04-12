Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 12 Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 28pen Leicester City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,423 - - - Bayern Munich 1 Arturo Vidal 25 Red Card: Javi Martinez 61 Missed penalty: Arturo Vidal 45+1 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 47,77 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 70,000 - - - Borussia Dortmund 2 Ousmane Dembele 57, Shinji Kagawa 84 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 19,79, Sven Bender 35og Missed penalty: Fabinho 17 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Tuesday, April 11 Juventus 3 Paulo Dybala 7,22, Giorgio Chiellini 55 Barcelona 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 41,092 - - -
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.