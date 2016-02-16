Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 39, Edinson Cavani 78 Chelsea 1 John Obi Mikel 45+1 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,505 - - - Benfica 1 Jonas 90+1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Red Card: Domenico Criscito 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,615 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 17 Gent (Belgium) v VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) (1945) AS Roma (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1945)
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.