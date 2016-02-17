Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
LONDON, May 18 May 18 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 38 of the Premier League on May 21:
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 17 Gent 2 Sven Kums 80, Kalifa Coulibaly 89 VfL Wolfsburg 3 Julian Draxler 44,54, Max Kruse 60 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,500 - - - AS Roma 0 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 57, Jese Rodriguez 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 55,612 - - - Tuesday, February 16 Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 39, Edinson Cavani 78 Chelsea 1 John Obi Mikel 45+1 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,505 - - - Benfica 1 Jonas 90+1 Zenit St Petersburg 0 Red Card: Domenico Criscito 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,615 - - -
LONDON, May 18 May 18 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 38 of the Premier League on May 21:
May 17 Huddersfield Town reached England's second tier Championship playoff final as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday in a penalty shootout on Wednesday.