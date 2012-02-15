AC Milan's Robinho celebrates after scoring against Arsenal during their Champions League last 16 first leg soccer match at the San Siro Stadium in Milan February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Robinho scored twice to help AC Milan to an emphatic 4-0 home win over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

A stunning early strike from Kevin-Prince Boateng put AC Milan in the driving seat and they never looked back on a freezing night at the San Siro.

Boateng controlled Antonio Nocerino's chipped pass on his chest and scored with a dipping shot which flew over Wojciech Szczesny and in off the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Zlatan Ibramhovic's run down the left set up Brazilian Robinho for the second seven minutes before halftime and the same combination produced the third goal four minutes after the break.

Swede Ibrahimovic completed the scoring when he won and converted a penalty in the 79th minute.

Milan were never affected by the early departure of Clarence Seedorf who limped off in the 12th minute and was replaced by Urby Emanuelson.

Arsenal never got to grips with the nimble footwork of Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Boateng, who pulled their defence all over the place.

Milan could easily have a third goal before halftime as Boateng broke clear but shot into the side-netting and Luca Antonini poked the ball wide after Ibrahimovic sent him clear.

Arsenal had to wait until the 66th minute for a real chance when Robin van Persie's shot on the turn was superbly turned around the post by Christian Abbiati.

Both teams had to cope with a difficult pitch, the two flanks resembling a plouged field.

