AMSTERDAM Ajax coach Frank de Boer has warned his players not to focus only on Zlatan Ibrahimovic when the Swedish international marks his return to Amsterdam to play against the club where he first made his mark. "It does not revolve only around Zlatan," De Boer said about the French champions' top scorer on the eve of the Group F match in which Ajax will hope to shrug off a stuttering start to the season.

“We will show absolute respect for Zlatan, but no fear," added De Boer. "We are simply going to try and neutralise him, without crossing any boundaries.

“PSG are an absolute top team, particularly with their players. With (Gregory) van der Wiel and Maxwell they have two attacking backs. Also Thiago Motta and Marco Verratti are two forward thinking midfielders.

"It is a difficult group, but we showed last year that we can pick up points,” said the Ajax coach, whose side also face Cypriot side APOEL and Barcelona in the section.

Ajax have won the last four Dutch championships but have already lost three times this season – in the Super Cup and in two of their five domestic league matches. “It is clear that we could have done better in the last weeks. It could have even been better against Heracles (who Ajax beat 2-1 on Saturday to snap a run of two defeats). But I did see some good things,” added de Boer.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)