Soccer-Dier and Son earn crucial Spurs win at Burnley
* The win took Spurs to within seven points of leaders Chelsea
Nov 4 Ajax Amsterdam defender Niklas Moisander will play a reserve match to test his knee ahead of a possible return for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Celtic, Dutch media said.
The Finnish international has missed Ajax's last six outings because of the injury, including the 2-1 loss in Glasgow a fortnight ago.
He will line-up for Ajax's reserves on Monday and should he prove his fitness, will be drafted into the squad for the match at the Amsterdam Arena in a boost for the Dutch champions, who have a single win in their last five outings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed)
* The win took Spurs to within seven points of leaders Chelsea
April 1 Young Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored a stunning goal to set his side on the road to a fourth Premier League win in a row as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 13 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth)