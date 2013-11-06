Nov 6 Lasse Schone scored at the end of a sweeping move early in the second half to earn Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday and a first success for the Dutch club in Group H.

The victory revived Ajax's chances of progress from the group phase as they moved on to four points from as many matches, just one behind second-placed AC Milan.

Danish international Schone's goal came at the end of a series of swift interchanges of short passes involving five different Ajax players as they picked open the Scottish club's defence to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Defeat for Celtic left them bottom with three points and matches to come at home to Milan this month and away at leaders Barcelona in December.

