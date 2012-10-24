Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
(Adds teams)
Oct 24 Ajax Amsterdam 3 Manchester City 1 - C hampions League Group D result.
At Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam:
Scorers:
Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 45, Niklas Moisander 57, Christian Eriksen 68
Manchester City: Samir Nasri 22
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Ajax Amsterdam: 1-Kenneth Vermeer; 23-Ricardo van Rhijn; 3-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Niklas Moisander, 17-Daley Blind; 20-Lasse Schone (21-Derk Boerrigter 89), 5-Christian Poulsen, 8-Christian Eriksen; 19-Tobias Sana (6-Eyong Enoh 74), 10-Siem de Jong, 49-Ryan Babel
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Micah Richards, 4-Vincent Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott (13-Aleksandar Kolarov 63), 22-Gael Clichy; 7-James Milner (45-Mario Balotelli 77), 42-Yaya Toure, 18-Gareth Barry (32-Carlos Tevez 71), 8-Samir Nasri; 16-Sergio Aguero, 10-Edin Dzeko
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) (Compiled by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Toby Davis)
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (