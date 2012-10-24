Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
AMSTERDAM Oct 24 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group D match between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester City at the Amsterdam Arena
Ajax Amsterdam: 1-Kenneth Vermeer; 24-Ricardo van Rhijn; 3-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Niklas Moisander, 17-Daley Blind; 20-Lasse Schone, 5-Christian Poulsen, 8-Christian Eriksen; 19-Tobias Sana, 10-Siem de Jong, 49-Ryan Babel
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Micah Richards, 4-Vincent Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott, 22-Gael Clichy; 7-James Milner, 42-Yaya Toure, 18-Gareth Barry, 8-Samir Nasri; 16-Sergio Aguero, 10-Edin Dzeko
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway) (created by Theo Ruizenaar, Edited by Tom Pilcher)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (