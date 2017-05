MONACO Nov 2 Radamel Falcao netted a double to give Monaco a 3-0 home win against CSKA Moscow as the principality side made a big step towards a last 16 spot in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Colombia striker struck his 41st and 42nd goals from 46 matches in UEFA club competitions in the first half after Valere Germain's opener to put the Ligue 1 team on eight points from four games.

Bayer Leverkusen are second in Group E after claiming a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, who are third on four points with CSKA in bottom place with two points.

