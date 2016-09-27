* Chicharito puts visitors ahead in 73rd minute

MONACO, Sept 27 AS Monaco's Kamil Glik scored a fine goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen and keep them top of Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

Poland international Glik netted a half-volley from just outside the box to cancel out Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's second-half opener for the German side.

Monaco have four points from two games and lead Tottenham Hotspur, who won 1-0 at CSKA Moscow, by one point.

Leverkusen have two points and CSKA one.

"It's probably the finest goal of my career," said defender Glik. "I think it's a deserved draw because neither side really dominated."

Monaco, who had won eight of their last nine games in all competitions and had never lost to Leverkusen, looked toothless while the mid-table Bundesliga side threatened through Hernandez.

The Mexico international broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a point-blank header from second-half substitute Admir Mehmedi's cross from the right.

As Leverkusen ran the clock down, though, Glik, who scored in Monaco's Ligue 1 win over Angers at the weekend, fired home a powerful half volley to give Leonardo Jardim's side a point. (Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkarand Ken Ferris)