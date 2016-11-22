* Monaco beat Tottenham 2-1 to qualify for last 16

* Sidibe headed the hosts in front

* Kane equalised from the penalty spot for Spurs

* Lemar put Monaco back in front immediately

* Tottenham's Lloris made several fine saves

* Monaco at Bayer Leverkusen next, Tottenham host CSKA Moscow

Nov 22 Monaco cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur as goals by Djibril Sidibe and Thomas Lemar earned them a 2-1 victory in Group E on Tuesday.

All the goals came in a breathless spell just after halftime as Sidibe headed home in the 48th minute only for Harry Kane to equalise from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Lemar put Monaco back in front a minute later with an angled shot and but for some tremendous saves by Tottenham's France keeper Hugo Lloris the hosts would have won with ease.

Monaco are assured of top spot with 11 points from five games, four more than Bayer Leverkusen who will go through as runners-up. Tottenham will qualify for the Europa League if they avoid defeat in their final game against CSKA Moscow.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)