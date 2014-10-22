Oct 22 Arsenal struck twice in the last two minutes for a smash and grab 2-1 victory away to Anderlecht in Champions League Group D on Wednesday to earn three vital points.

The Londoners produced a lethargic display and were trailing to Andy Najar's 71st-minute header before Kieran Gibbs equalised after 89 minutes and then Lukas Podolski smashed in a close-range winner.

It was tough luck on Anderlecht who had seemed on course for a first victory in the competition in 11 attempts.

Arsenal remain in second place with six points behind Borussia Dortmund. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)