Chelsea's John Terry (L) and Sporting Lisbon's Islam Slimani challenge for a high ball during their Champions League Group G soccer match at the Estadio Jose Alvade in Lisbon, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LONDON John Terry became the second Chelsea player this year to make 100 appearances in the Champions League when he captained his side against Sporting Lisbon in their Group G match in Portugal on Tuesday.

His team mate goalkeeper Petr Cech, on the bench for the match in Lisbon, achieved the landmark in March and Terry reached the milestone together with Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta, who captained the La Liga side at Paris St Germain.

However, Iniesta's Barca team mate Xavi was made to wait for an all-time record 143rd appearance in the competition when he was named as a substitute for the Group F match in the French capital.

Xavi currently shares the appearance record of 142 Champions League matches with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul.

