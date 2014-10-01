Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
LONDON John Terry became the second Chelsea player this year to make 100 appearances in the Champions League when he captained his side against Sporting Lisbon in their Group G match in Portugal on Tuesday.
His team mate goalkeeper Petr Cech, on the bench for the match in Lisbon, achieved the landmark in March and Terry becomes the 20th player to also reach that milestone.
However, Barcelona midfielder Xavi was made to wait for an all-time record 143rd appearance in the competition when he was named as a substitute for the Group F match at Paris St Germain.
He currently shares the appearance record of 142 Champions League matches with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.