LONDON, Sept 30 John Terry became the second Chelsea player this year to make 100 appearances in the Champions League when he captained his side against Sporting Lisbon in their Group G match in Portugal on Tuesday.

His team mate goalkeeper Petr Cech, on the bench for the match in Lisbon, achieved the landmark in March and Terry becomes the 20th player to also reach that milestone.

However, Barcelona midfielder Xavi was made to wait for an all-time record 143rd appearance in the competition when he was named as a substitute for the Group F match at Paris St Germain.

He currently shares the appearance record of 142 Champions League matches with former Real Madrid and Schalke 04 striker Raul. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)