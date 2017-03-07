LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.

The Frenchman cut a forlorn figure after his key defender Laurent Koscielny was sent off early in the second half with Arsenal leading 1-0 and the German champions then scored five goals to complete an overwhelming 10-2 aggregate victory.

"There are difficult aspects in the game that explain that we're out," Wenger told BT Sport.

"I feel we produced the game we wanted and we were really unlucky with some of the decisions. It's really hard to understand."

Wenger is under increasing pressure to leave Arsenal after more than 20 years in charge.

They have not won the Premier League title since 2004 and the Frenchman felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half.

"It's definitely a penalty on Theo Walcott, Lewandowski is offside and after the red card it was very difficult for us to finish the game," he said.

"My team has produced a huge effort tonight and played very well."

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Wenger's long reign at the London club is nearly over.

"It's a sad day because we've gone out again at this stage. We're going through a period in our history that's the worst," Wright said.

"With everything that's going on you have to say it will take some sort of monumental effort for Arsenal to turn it around in terms of the drive and determination of the players," Wright added.

"It feels like something is coming to an end."

