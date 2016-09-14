Five ways Real Madrid broke Barca's La Liga stranglehold
Real Madrid became La Liga champions for the first time since 2012 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Malaga, denying arch-rivals Barcelona three consecutive league titles.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has blamed Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti for tricking the referee after they were both sent off in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw.
Giroud, who was a second-half substitute, and Verratti were each shown a second yellow card by Hungarian official Viktor Kassai following an off-the-ball incident in stoppage time.
The Frenchman also said PSG defender Marquinhos pushed him during the incident at the Parc des Princes.
"I'd already been booked so didn't want to make trouble. I made a small challenge on Verratti but he threw himself on to the ground," Giroud said.
"I didn't understand, so I asked him: 'What are you doing? Then he got up quickly and Marquinhos pushed me from behind. I don't know how Verratti fell over a second time."
"I didn't go looking for trouble so it's frustrating. I think that the referee was tricked. Verratti was also on a yellow, so I was surprised by his behaviour," Giroud added.
The France striker will miss Arsenal's next Group A game at home to FC Basel on Sept. 28, while Verratti will be sidelined for PSG's match away to Bulgarian champions Ludogorets.
LONDON Manchester City and Liverpool claimed the last two Champions League qualifying spots with comfortable wins on Sunday that meant Arsene Wenger's Arsenal missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.