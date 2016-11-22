PARIS Paris St Germain were left "stunned" on Tuesday at a decision by British authorities to revoke the visa of their defender Serge Aurier, preventing him from playing in a Champions League match at Arsenal.

The Ivorian will miss Wednesday's Group A game and PSG officials are furious that the decision to deny the 23-year-old a visa over a conviction for assault - a ruling the player is appealing against - was only relayed to them by British government officials on Tuesday afternoon.

"Due to a sudden about-face by the British authorities, Serge Aurier has not been allowed to travel with Unai Emery's squad for the clash away to Arsenal," PSG said on their website (www.psg.fr).

"Paris Saint-Germain is stunned by this incomprehensible situation that attacks the very integrity of the UEFA Champions League," the French champions added.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly regrets that the presumption of innocence has not influenced Britain's decision."

Aurier was arrested in May and found guilty in September of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub after being stopped for a breath test.

The Ivory Coast international, who denied the charge, was handed a two-month jail sentence but is appealing against the verdict.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)