Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
* Arsenal and PSG drew 2-2 at Emirates
* Cavani gave PSG the lead
* Giroud equalised for Arsenal from the penalty spot
* Verratti's own goal put PSG behind on the hour
* Lucas levelled it up with a deflected header
* Arsenal go to Basel next, PSG to host Ludogorets
LONDON, Nov 23 Arsenal and Paris St Germain's hopes of topping Champions League Group A were still in the balance after they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Lucas's deflected 77th minute header earned PSG a point when it had looked as though a comical own goal on the hour from Marco Verratti would settle the contest between the joint group leaders.
Edinson Cavani gave the French champions a deserved early lead and they looked comfortable until Olivier Giroud equalised with a penalty seconds before the interval.
The two teams, both of whom are already assured a last-16 spot, remain locked on 11 points from five games going into their final fixtures.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac