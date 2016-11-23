* Arsenal and PSG drew 2-2 at Emirates

* Cavani gave PSG the lead

* Giroud equalised for Arsenal from the penalty spot

* Verratti's own goal put PSG behind on the hour

* Lucas levelled it up with a deflected header

* Arsenal go to Basel next, PSG to host Ludogorets

LONDON, Nov 23 Arsenal and Paris St Germain's hopes of topping Champions League Group A were still in the balance after they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Lucas's deflected 77th minute header earned PSG a point when it had looked as though a comical own goal on the hour from Marco Verratti would settle the contest between the joint group leaders.

Edinson Cavani gave the French champions a deserved early lead and they looked comfortable until Olivier Giroud equalised with a penalty seconds before the interval.

The two teams, both of whom are already assured a last-16 spot, remain locked on 11 points from five games going into their final fixtures.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)