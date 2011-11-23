(Fixes spelling of manager's second name)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 23 Borussia Dortmund
midfielder Sven Bender remained in London for an operation on a
broken jaw as his team mates flew back to Germany after losing
2-1 in the Champions League to Arsenal on Wednesday.
Bender, 22, whose twin brother Lars was in the Bayer
Leverkusen side who beat Chelsea 2-1, was caught by a flying
boot in the face from Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen after 20
minutes of their Group F match.
Dortmund's manager Juergen Klopp told reporters that his
player was not well enough to fly home with the rest of the
squad.
"He will have an operation in hospital in London tomorrow
morning, he cannot fly home now," Klopp said.
Less than five minutes after Bender was stretchered off the
Emirates pitch, Dortmund also lost Mario Gotze, one of the
brightest prospects in European soccer, with a knee injury.
"He has a bruised muscle around the knee, and although he
should be okay, we will have to wait and see," Klopp said.
"We started well, but after those two injuries in four or
five minutes, it really hurt us and gave Arsenal a lot of
confidence."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)