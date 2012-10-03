Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey scores a goal against Olympiakos Piraeus during their Champions League Group B soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Arsenal put themselves in pole position to reach the Champions League knockout rounds with a 3-1 home victory in Group B over Olympiakos at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Goals either side of halftime from Gervinho and Lukas Podolksi sealed the Gunners' second successive win in the group with Aaron Ramsey scoring the third with the final move of the game.

Gervinho gave Arsenal the lead against the run of play in the 42nd minute with a well-placed shot but Olympiakos reached halftime deservedly all square when striker Kostas Mitroglou headed an equaliser.

Arsenal, who have never lost to Greek opposition at home, started the second half in more lively fashion and Lukas Podolski fired what turned out to be the winner after 56 minutes, his shot piercing a crowd of players. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)