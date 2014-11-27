Arsenal's Mikel Arteta exercise during a training session at their training facility in London Colney, north of London, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury during Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund which took the London club into the Champions League last 16.

Fellow midfielders Jack Wilshere and Mezut Ozil, defender Mathieu Debuchy and forward Theo Walcott are also injured, leaving manager Arsene Wenger with problems as he tries to revive his team's faltering Premier League campaign.

"It's difficult to take on the chin at the moment. You go into many games and need everyone available," Wenger told reporters after Arsenal's impressive display that secured a place in the knockout phase for the 15th successive season.

A convincing victory over Group D leaders Dortmund eased the pressure on Wenger who faced growing criticism from Arsenal fans following the 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United on Saturday which left them eighth in the table.

"I don't try anymore to think what people think," Wenger said. "What is important is that we are united.

"This team has a top-quality attitude and we have shown after the disappointment on Saturday that we were united in the game, determined and committed.

"We were more under pressure because on Saturday we played well but maybe we were victims of our generous attitude going forward. Here we had a bit more urgency to defend, especially when we were 1-0 up."

Arsenal travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday buoyed by the victory and particularly by the performance of 21-year-old striker Yaya Sanogo, who scored the opening goal against Dortmund.

"He's a young boy but he has presence, character and he is naturally committed" Wenger said.

Although Sanogo limped off with a hamstring injury, Wenger can recall Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud to face West Brom, alongside the prolific Alexis Sanchez who netted the second goal against Dortmund, his 10th goal in 10 games for club and country.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)