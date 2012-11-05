LONDON Nov 5 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss the Champions League Group B clash at German side Schalke 04 on Tuesday due to a groin strain he picked up against Manchester United at the weekend.

Ramsey was substituted during the second half of Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at United and a club statement said he will be replaced by Johan Djourou in the squad for the trip to Gelsenkirchen.

The Welshman's injury could open the door for Theo Walcott to regain a starting spot after the England winger was consigned to the bench in recent weeks following an impasse on signing a new contract.

Schalke top Group B with seven points and are one ahead of Arsenal after they won 2-0 in London last month. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)