LONDON, March 12 Midfielder Jack Wilshere and striker Lukas Podolski are both likely to miss Arsenal's "mission impossible" Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Wilshere sprained an ankle during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on March 3 and has been slow to recover.

Podolski, who has been relegated to the bench for the last six matches, is also suffering with an ankle problem and manager Arsene Wenger is unlikely to field the two as Arsenal attempt to overcome a 3-1 first leg home defeat in Munich.

British newspapers widely reported on Tuesday that neither are now expected to play as Arsenal bid to become only the third team in 21 seasons of the Champions League to advance after losing the first leg at home.

Arsenal will also be without defender Bacary Sagna for the match as he is suffering with knee and leg problems.

Manager Arsene Wenger, talking to the media before leaving for Germany said Arsenal would have to make the "impossible possible" to stay in the competition.

"The chance is small," said Wenger, "but the chance makes the impossible possible. That would be a great credit for our team if we do it. We have to try to achieve it." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)