Oct 21 Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini will miss Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Borussia Dortmund because of concussion, manager Arsene Wenger said.

The Frenchman came off midway through the first half of Saturday's 4-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League and he trained with the team on Monday, raising expectations he might be back in time for the Group F match.

"Flamini is doing well, he has practised normally but we will not play him tomorrow," Wenger told a news conference on the eve of the encounter with last season's Champions League runners-up.

"There is a five-day rule which we will respect, not to take any chance. It was concussion and the doctor advised us not to play him."

Wenger said Flamini would be fit for the Premier League leaders' trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; editing by Tony Jimenez)