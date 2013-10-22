(Corrects standings)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON Oct 22 Robert Lewandowski's late volleyed winner threw Champions League Group F wide open as Borussia Dortmund heaped more German misery on Arsenal with a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The match appeared to be petering out into a draw when the unmarked Pole was picked out at the far post by Kevin Grosskreutz in the 82nd minute and he smashed the ball past his countryman Wojiech Szczesny to seal the three points.

Arsenal, Dortmund and Napoli, who beat Olympique Marseille 2-1 away, all have six points from three matches.

Dortmund punished a slow start from the home side to take the lead through Henrikh Mkhitaryan after 16 minutes but Arsenal hit back before halftime through Olivier Giroud. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)