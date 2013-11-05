BERLIN Nov 5 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss their Champions League Group F match at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday with an ankle injury and could be out for longer, coach Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday.

Wilshere stayed in London after injuring his ankle in training last week and would undergo further tests on Thursday, Wenger told reporters.

"He has not travelled. He has another test on Thursday. If he does not pass that, he is out for Sunday and for England," Wenger said.

England play Chile on Nov. 15 in a friendly game.

The Gunners, who are eager to make amends for a 2-1 loss to last season's runners-up Dortmund in London last month, will have Kieran Gibbs back after he recovered from a calf injury picked up in their 2-0 win over Liverpool.

Arsenal are level on six points with Dortmund and Napoli. Olympique Marseille have yet to score a point.

"We are a positive side, Dortmund are a positive side," Wenger said. "So you have a guarantee both sides will try and win the game.

"I am not a music specialist but Dortmund is a very good team so we should see a good symphony tomorrow," he said in reference to Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp's praise for Wenger and Arsenal this week as a fine-tuned "orchestra".

"(Arsene Wenger) is really something. He is Sir Arsene Wenger," Klopp said. "But he likes having the ball, playing football, passing it. It is like an orchestra but it is a quiet song. I prefer heavy metal. I always want it loud." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)