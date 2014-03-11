MUNICH, March 11 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben as a "fantastic player and very good diver" after the winger won another controversial penalty against his side in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Robben was at the heart of the incident that Wenger said turned the last 16 tie when the Dutchman won a penalty which resulted in Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny being sent off in the first leg in London.

Bayern, who won that game 2-0, went through 3-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's second leg, missing a last-gasp penalty which Robben also won in controversial circumstances.

"Robben is very good at getting something out of nothing, he is a great player as well as a very good diver, that's part of it," Wenger told a news conference.

"He's a fantastic player, I would not deny that, he's one of the best in the world, but he gets in front (of the defender) and slows down and goes down, and he gets the free kicks.

"If he (the referee) gives him a yellow card the first time he goes down, he will not do it again."

Wenger said he was still bitter about the incident in the first leg.

"Overall, over the two games, the decision to send our keeper off in the first game had a huge impact, it was a bad decision.

"Even UEFA have come out and said they have to re-think that problem (the award of a penalty and a sending off)... Bayern are a good team, they played well but we still have regrets." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)