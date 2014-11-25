LONDON Nov 25 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss Wednesday's Champions League home game against Borussia Dortmund with an ankle injury, manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday.

Wenger said England international Wilshere needs to see a specialist after damaging his ankle during the weekend Premier League defeat by Manchester United.

"He has a big ankle sprain," Wenger told a news conference at Arsenal's training ground.

"I don't want to say how bad it is because I'm not a specialist medically. The first news is that he will be out for the next few games.

"To know how long he will need to see a specialist."

Arsenal can clinch a place in the last 16 of the Champions League providing they avoid defeat against Dortmund in their final home game in Group D.

They will also be without goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and forward Theo Walcott.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)