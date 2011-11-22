LONDON Nov 22 Arsenal's in-form striker
Robin van Persie will start Wednesday's Champions League Group F
match against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium.
Van Persie, who has scored 35 goals in all competitions this
year and 10 in his last seven appearances, did not start the
Champions League game against Olympique Marseille three weeks
ago.
The Dutch international came off the bench for the last 28
minutes against Marseille, a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.
"He started on the bench last time because we had some
medical concerns but we have no medical concerns at all now
which means he will start," manager Arsene Wenger told reporters
on Tuesday.
"Every player and member of staff is conscious this is a big
night for us and we have the desire to go out and win the game."
Arsenal are in a good run of form having won their last five
Premier League matches.
A draw could see them through to the knockout stages of the
Champions League but they will want a victory to keep them on
course to finish top of the group.
The Londoners have eight points from four games followed by
Marseille (7), Dortmund (4) and Olympiakos Piraeus (3).
Arsenal's final match is at Olympiakos on Dec. 6.
Dortmund are also in a rich vein of form, having beaten
Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 1-0 at the weekend.
Arsenal will be without Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky, who
is unable to play against one of his former clubs because of a
thigh strain. Abou Diaby takes his place in the squad.
