By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 Milan survived a grilling
at Arsenal to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 4-3 on
aggregate on Tuesday despite losing the second leg of their last
16 tie 3-0 in north London.
After seemingly wrapping up the tie in the San Siro last
month with a 4-0 victory, Milan's advantage all but evaporated
before halftime as goals by Laurent Koscielny, Tomas Rosicky and
Robin van Persie threatened one of the competition's greatest
comebacks.
Van Persie missed a great chance after the break to level up
the tie as the home crowd roared their side forward, although
Milan were also guilty of wasting several gilt-edged chances to
calm their nerves on a fraught night.
Antonio Nocerino wasted Milan's best chance when he shot
straight at Wojciech Szczesny from point-blank range but the
Italians held on by the skin of their teeth.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)