ATHENS Dec 4 Arsenal missed out on the chance to finish top of Champions League Group B after surrendering the lead to lose 2-1 at Olympiakos Piraeus on Tuesday.

Tomas Rosicky's first goal in nine months gave the Londoners a 38th-minute advantage but the home team came storming back with second-half strikes from Giannis Maniatis and substitute Kostas Mitroglou.

Greek side Olympiakos qualified for the Europa League after finishing in third position with nine points from six games.

Schalke 04 ended up top of the group with 12 points after drawing 1-1 at Montpellier. Arsenal, in second place on 10 points, also went through to the last 16. (Writing by Graham Wood; editing by Tom Bartlett)