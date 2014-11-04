LONDON Nov 4 Anderlecht produced a stunning fightback on Tuesday to prevent Arsenal securing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, drawing 3-3 after trailing 3-0 in the 58th minute.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic's last-minute header earned the Belgians a point in a thrilling Group D clash that kept alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the knockout round.

After their smash-and-grab raid in Brussels a fortnight ago when Arsenal scored twice late on for a fortuitous three points, the Gunners were cruising as goals by Mikel Arteta, Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put them 3-0 up.

However, Anthony Vanden Borre's double gave Anderlecht hope and Mitrovic completed a remarkable comeback.

Arsenal have seven points, five behind Borussia Dortmund, with Anderlecht on two and Galatasaray on one.