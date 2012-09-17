LONDON, Sept 17 Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will miss Arsenal's opening Champions League Group B tie at Montpellier on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.

The Polish international is to be replaced by Italian Vito Mannone against the Ligue 1 champions, the Premier League club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Monday.

Manager Arsene Wenger said Szczesny was still his first choice despite making a handling error that led to a goal in Saturday's 6-1 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League.

"Wojciech is number one unless I change my mind," said Frenchman Wenger.

"You cannot change a goalkeeper every time he makes a simple mistake because then you have three bad keepers. The confidence is needed." (Writing by Tom Pilcher; editing by Tony Jimenez)