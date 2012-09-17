Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
LONDON, Sept 17 Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will miss Arsenal's opening Champions League Group B tie at Montpellier on Tuesday because of an ankle injury.
The Polish international is to be replaced by Italian Vito Mannone against the Ligue 1 champions, the Premier League club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Monday.
Manager Arsene Wenger said Szczesny was still his first choice despite making a handling error that led to a goal in Saturday's 6-1 thrashing of Southampton in the Premier League.
"Wojciech is number one unless I change my mind," said Frenchman Wenger.
"You cannot change a goalkeeper every time he makes a simple mistake because then you have three bad keepers. The confidence is needed." (Writing by Tom Pilcher; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (