March 6 Arsenal 3 AC Milan 0 - Champions
League round of 16, second leg result
AC Milan win 4-3 on aggregate
At the Emirates stadium, London
Scorers: Laurent Koscielny 7, Tomas Rosicky 26, Robin van
Persie 43pen
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas
Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 15-Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain (29-Marouane Chamakh 75), 17-Alex Song,
7-Tomas Rosicky, 14-Theo Walcott (9-Park Ju-young 84); 10-Robin
van Persie, 27-Gervinho
AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago
Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 15-Djamel Mesbah (25-Daniele Bonera
90); 4-Mark Van Bommel, 28-Urby Emanuelson, 22-Antonio Nocerino,
70-Robinho; 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 92-Stephan El Shaarawy
(18-Alberto Aquilani 70)
First leg: AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0
