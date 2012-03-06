LONDON, March 6 Teams for Tuesday's Champions League round of 16, second leg match between Arsenal and AC Milan at the Emirates stadium: Arsenal: 13-Wojciech Szczesny; 3-Bacary Sagna, 5-Thomas Vermaelen, 6-Laurent Koscielny, 28-Kieran Gibbs; 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 17-Alex Song, 7-Tomas Rosicky, 14-Theo Walcott; 10-Robin van Persie, 27-Gervinho AC Milan: 32-Christian Abbiati; 20-Ignazio Abate, 33-Thiago Silva, 5-Philippe Mexes, 15-Djamel Mesbah; 4-Mark Van Bommel, 28-Urby Emanuelson, 22-Antonio Nocerino, 70-Robinho; 11-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 92-Stephan El Shaarawy Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Editing by Tom Pilcher) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/) Twitter: @PilcherReuters Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories